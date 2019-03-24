Stuart McCall: Scunthorpe United sack boss and put Andy Dawson in charge

Stuart McCall took Bradford City to a League One play-off final in 2017

Scunthorpe United have sacked manager Stuart McCall after slipping within two points of the League One drop zone.

He took charge at the Iron in August after Nick Daws was dismissed just four matches into the campaign.

A run of five victories in six had Scunthorpe in mid-table at the end of January, but just two wins since have seen them drop to 18th in the table.

First-team coach Andy Dawson will be in caretaker charge at Glanford Park for the rest of the season.

Scunthorpe are one of 13 teams involved in a close relegation battle, with the bottom four sides dropping down to League Two.

Former Bradford boss McCall's final game as manager was a 3-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Rochdale on Saturday.

Ex-defender Dawson, who made 227 appearances for the Iron as a player, has had three previous spells in caretaker charge of the club.