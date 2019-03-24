Juventus Women 1-0 Fiorentina: Record crowd of 39,000 watch game at Allianz Stadium

Sofie Junge Pedersen celebrates
Sofie Junge Pedersen (number 14) headed in the winner for Juve late on

Juventus Women beat Fiorentina 1-0 in their first game at the Allianz Stadium in front of a capacity 39,000 fans - a record for a women's game in Italy.

Tickets were free for the league game and supporters flocked to the stadium in Turin, smashing the previous record of 14,000 for a women's match.

Only 121 Fiorentina fans reportedly made the trip.

Ex-England international Eniola Aluko featured for Juve, with Sofie Junge Pedersen scoring the winning goal.

Last weekend, a crowd of 60,739 watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano - a record for a top-flight domestic women's game in Europe.

Eni Aluko
Aluko joined Juventus at the start of the season from Chelsea

