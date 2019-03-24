European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Hungary17:00Croatia
Venue: Groupama Arena

Hungary v Croatia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2Croatia11002113
3Slovakia21012113
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002113
2Spain11002113
3Sweden11002113
4Faroe Islands100112-10
5Norway100112-10
6Romania100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21015323
2Belgium11003123
3Cyprus11005053
4Kazakhstan210134-13
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Finland100102-20
6Liechtenstein100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

