European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Kazakhstan0Russia4

Kazakhstan v Russia

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 12Nepogodov
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 6Akhmetov
  • 2Maliy
  • 23LogvinenkoSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 29'minutes
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 50mins
  • 8Pertsukh
  • 5KuatBooked at 59mins
  • 17Merkel
  • 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 59'minutes
  • 19Zainutdinov

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 3Seidakhmet
  • 4Alip
  • 7Muzhikov
  • 9Omirtayev
  • 10Zhukov
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 13Shchetkin
  • 15Turysbek
  • 18Shomko
  • 20Fedin
  • 22Shatskiy

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 21IonovSubstituted forIgnatjevat 61'minutes
  • 19Akhmetov
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 3Nababkin
  • 4Belyaev
  • 9Smolov
  • 10Chalov
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 12Lunev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 17Barinov
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 23Schennikov
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Islambek Kuat.

Foul by Fedor Kudryashov (Russia).

Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Own Goal by Abzal Beysebekov, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.

Attempt missed. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Vladislav Ignatjev replaces Aleksey Ionov because of an injury.

Delay in match Aleksey Ionov (Russia) because of an injury.

Booking

Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denis Cheryshev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Roman Murtazaev.

Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).

Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.

Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Merkel.

Goal!

Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Russia 3. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.

Booking

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).

Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).

Second Half

Second Half begins Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2.

Goal!

Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.

Offside, Kazakhstan. Eldos Akhmetov tries a through ball, but Baktiyor Zainutdinov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).

Attempt saved. Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Andrey Semenov (Russia).

Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2Croatia11002113
3Slovakia21012113
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002113
2Spain11002113
3Sweden11002113
4Faroe Islands100112-10
5Norway100112-10
6Romania100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21015323
2Belgium11003123
3Cyprus11005053
4Kazakhstan210134-13
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Finland100102-20
6Liechtenstein100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

