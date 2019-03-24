Corner, Russia. Conceded by Islambek Kuat.
Kazakhstan v Russia
-
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 12Nepogodov
- 21Beysebekov
- 6Akhmetov
- 2Maliy
- 23LogvinenkoSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 29'minutes
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 50mins
- 8Pertsukh
- 5KuatBooked at 59mins
- 17Merkel
- 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 59'minutes
- 19Zainutdinov
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 3Seidakhmet
- 4Alip
- 7Muzhikov
- 9Omirtayev
- 10Zhukov
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 13Shchetkin
- 15Turysbek
- 18Shomko
- 20Fedin
- 22Shatskiy
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 7Ozdoev
- 8Gazinskiy
- 21IonovSubstituted forIgnatjevat 61'minutes
- 19Akhmetov
- 6Cheryshev
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 3Nababkin
- 4Belyaev
- 9Smolov
- 10Chalov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 12Lunev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 17Barinov
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Ignatjev
- 23Schennikov
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Fedor Kudryashov (Russia).
Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Abzal Beysebekov, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.
Attempt missed. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Vladislav Ignatjev replaces Aleksey Ionov because of an injury.
Delay in match Aleksey Ionov (Russia) because of an injury.
Booking
Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denis Cheryshev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).
Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.
Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Merkel.
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Russia 3. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.
Booking
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan).
Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).
Second Half
Second Half begins Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2.
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Russia 2. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.
Offside, Kazakhstan. Eldos Akhmetov tries a through ball, but Baktiyor Zainutdinov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andrey Semenov (Russia).
Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.