Darren Way: Yeovil Town sack manager with club struggling in League Two

League Two strugglers Yeovil Town have sacked manager Darren Way after a run of 10 defeats in 12 matches.

Way had been in charge since December 2015 and signed a new contract in November running until 2021.

However, since then, the Glovers have slipped to 22nd in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

"All at Yeovil Town wish to place on record our thanks to Darren for his long service and contribution to the club," said a statement.

