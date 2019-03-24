Eden Hazard scores again as Belgium top Euro qualifying group

From the section

Belgium captain Eden Hazard also scored two goals in the victory over Russia on Thursday

Chelsea striker Eden Hazard scored on his 100th appearance for Belgium to help them record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cyprus and move top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

Hazard fired Belgium into the lead within 10 minutes with a curling effort from inside the box.

Team-mate Michy Batshuayi then rounded the keeper after he was played in by Thorgan Hazard to make it 2-0.

The Crystal Palace striker has scored 13 goals in 25 international matches.

Elsewhere in Group I, Scotland laboured to a 2-0 win over minnows San Marino, while Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 4-0.

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium host Kazakhstan and Scotland in their next set of Euro 2020 qualifiers in June.