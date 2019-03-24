Ross County: Fans condemned for 'bringing club into disrepute'

Caledonian Stadium
Over 3000 fans were at the Caledonian Stadium for Saturday's final

Ross County have condemned a minority of their fans for "unacceptable conduct" after seats were allegedly damaged at Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup Final.

The Scottish Championship leaders beat Connah's Quay Nomads 3-1 at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness.

County say they will work with Inverness and police to investigate.

"This small minority of fans are bringing our club into disrepute," read a County statement.

"Irrespective of any action by other authorities, should any supporter be identified the club will take further action. There has been a trend of unacceptable conduct at recent derbies both home and away."

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you