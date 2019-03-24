Liverpool: Steven Gerrard 'has one eye' on Reds' Premier League title bid

Liverpool and AC Milan legends played in front of more than 50,000 at Anfield

Steven Gerrard may be manager of Rangers these days, but the Liverpool legend said he has "one eye" on his former club's title race after scoring a last-minute winner against a team of AC Milan greats at Anfield.

Saturday's charity match in front of more than 50,000 fans featured a number of players who played in the two Champions League finals between the teams in 2005 and 2007.

Former captain Gerrard, who scored in 2005 as the Reds came back from 3-0 down to win on penalties, lined up alongside the likes of ex-England internationals Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler and Spaniard Luis Garcia in a Liverpool FC Legends team managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The AC Milan Glorie side featured Brazilian pair Cafu and Kaka, as well as former Italy internationals Gennaro Gattuso, Filippo Inzaghi and Andrea Pirlo.

Fowler and Frenchman Djibril Cisse put Liverpool 2-0 up, with Pirlo and 47-year-old Italian Giuseppe Pancaro scoring for the visitors, before Gerrard got the winner in front of the Kop.

In this season's Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a game more than the defending champions.

The Reds last won the title in 1990 but came close in 2014, when Gerrard was captain.

"Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure," said the former England midfielder.

"It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'd be the happiest man in the world."

He added: "It's always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it's full, and just put the kit on.

"To play against Milan with all my ex-team-mates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling."

Andrea Pirlo scored for AC Milan

Steven Gerrard with Sir Kenny Dalglish, who managed the Liverpool FC Legends

Kaka, the Ballon d'Or winner in 2007, runs away from Jamie Carragher and Dirk Kuyt