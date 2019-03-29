Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal in Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Liverpool last season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who withdrew from England duty with a back problem.

Xherdan Shaqiri will also be assessed after missing Switzerland's two games with a groin problem, but this match comes too soon for Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Tottenham are without Eric Dier, who suffered a muscle injury in England's win against the Czech Republic.

Harry Winks remains sidelined but Kieran Trippier is back in contention.

Serge Aurier was forced off after half an hour of Ivory Coast's victory against Rwanda last weekend because of a hamstring problem, and is not available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: In each of their last two serious tilts at winning the title, Liverpool have faltered at home against opposition from the capital.

In 2009 they drew a tumultuous game 4-4 with Arsenal. Worse was to come in 2014 when they lost to Chelsea - chasing a win they didn't need with the result that they suffered a loss they couldn't afford.

They'll need to be much more calculating if they're to pip Manchester City.

Spurs may have lost five of their past six away games but are on a high at the thought of finally returning home. Mauricio Pochettino deserves huge credit for keeping their curve moving upward despite being effectively homeless for almost two years.

Their celebrations will finally commence on Wednesday when, appropriately enough, Palace are the first to visit a stadium fit for royalty.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the importance of self-belief within his squad: "Their skills are important. Their attitude and character is important.

"But to believe in something makes it more likely to happen.

"The problem is Man City believe as well! One will be disappointed at the end of the season.

"We will try everything to make [the final day of the season] a big day for us."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on whether their new stadium will aid player recruitment and retention: "When five years ago we arrive[d] here, everyone said if you want to attract players you need to play in [the] Champions League but that was wrong.

"We are still romantic, but not many people are romantic. You must convince people to sign for your club.

"A good point is the new facilities. But there are people around who care more about the business than to work in a good place."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

People are still saying that Liverpool are not playing particularly well but they have not lost any of their past 10 league games and they are in a very good position.

There is always the chance that Spurs will throw a spanner in the works of course, and last season they nicked a point at Anfield with a controversial last-gasp penalty.

But Liverpool's eyes are on the prize now. They know how big this game is, and I think they will get the result they need.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have only lost one of their past 13 league and cup games against Spurs, winning eight of those matches.

Tottenham's only victory in their last 24 league games at Anfield came in May 2011, when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric were on target.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of eight league matches this season against the other sides in the top six, although four of those encounters have been drawn.

Victory would give them their highest points total at this stage of a top-flight season.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in 36 Premier League home games, winning 26 and drawing 10.

If the Reds avoid defeat on Sunday they will set the joint-second longest unbeaten run at home in the competition's history, bettered only by Chelsea's 86-match sequence from 2004-2008.

Liverpool have conceded six goals in their five Premier League home games in 2019, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Anfield.

They have won the last four Premier League home fixtures in which they conceded the opening goal - the first side to do so since Chelsea (from 2013 to 2015).

Sadio Mane has scored in each of his past six league games at Anfield, netting eight goals in total.

Mohamed Salah has just one goal in his last 10 games and has failed to score in his last seven appearances, his longest drought since joining Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino has failed to net in eight of his past nine games for the Reds, although he scored twice against Burnley in his most recent match at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur