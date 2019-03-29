Cardiff City v Chelsea

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Cardiff 4-1 in September

Cardiff will be without Callum Paterson for the rest of the season after he was injured playing for Scotland.

Sol Bamba is also a long-term absentee, while this game will come too soon for Jazz Richards.

Chelsea will monitor Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu, both of whom missed international duty because of back problems.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will hope to start his first Premier League game after impressing for England in Montenegro.

@martfisher1: Each time Cardiff are written off they seem to bounce back with a result that reboots their survival chances. The win over West Ham certainly falls into that category.

Still beneath that dotted line but scrapping for every point, woe betide any side that enters their territory expecting an easy ride. Chelsea, be warned.

The Londoners' dreadful away form is deeply sabotaging hopes of a top-four finish, and a fifth defeat in six on the road could do irreparable damage.

Lack of goals has been a major issue recently, and they certainly need more from Gonzalo Higuain. So far he's only scored against sides in the relegation zone. Chelsea will hope that is a good omen.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We're still putting the frighteners up one or two other teams.

"I think the glass is over-brimming at the moment, not half full or half empty. I think we should be eight or nine points clear of where we are, but we've still had eight clean sheets.

"You forget where we were two years ago and you get carried away… but [the players] keep fighting and coming back when everybody writes us off."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on Callum Hudson-Odoi: "We have to play eight matches in 28 days, so he will start in two or three matches.

"For every competition there is no difference, so I am really very confident with him.

"He has started a lot of matches. Not in [the] Premier League, but by chance, it is not a problem for him to start a Premier League match, he is ready.

"But I can only play with two wingers, we have [Eden] Hazard, Pedro, Willian. Probably in the near future he will start in 75 or 80% of matches."

Cardiff have not played since they beat West Ham on 9 March and, at home, they always give it a go.

I would still back Chelsea to win on Sunday, though. Maurizio Sarri has got a lot of quality in his side and, if they are at it in these kind of games, they tend to win.

Prediction: 0-2

Cardiff have not defeated Chelsea in the top flight since 1961. That year, they beat the Blues 5-2 at home on 6 September and then, just two weeks later, won 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The Bluebirds' most recent win against Chelsea was 2-1 at Ninian Park in the third round of the League Cup in October 1986.

Cardiff have lost 16 successive Premier League games against the sides currently in the top six since a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in November 2013.

Victory would give the Bluebirds their highest Premier League points tally, surpassing by one their final total of 30 in 2013-14.

Cardiff have scored 17 of their last 21 top-flight goals in the second half.

The Welsh side have won 71% of their points at home - only Fulham have a higher percentage in the top flight this season.

They have kept eight Premier League clean sheets this season - prior to the weekend that was more than Arsenal (six), Manchester United and Wolves (both seven).

