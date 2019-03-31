Bristol City Women v Reading Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|16
|14
|0
|2
|62
|12
|50
|42
|2
|Man City Women
|17
|12
|5
|0
|49
|14
|35
|41
|3
|Chelsea Women
|17
|10
|5
|2
|34
|11
|23
|35
|4
|B'ham City Women
|15
|9
|1
|5
|20
|14
|6
|28
|5
|Bristol City Women
|17
|7
|4
|6
|14
|26
|-12
|25
|6
|West Ham Women
|16
|6
|1
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|19
|7
|Reading Women
|15
|5
|3
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|18
|8
|Liverpool Women
|16
|5
|1
|10
|12
|31
|-19
|16
|9
|Brighton Women
|17
|3
|4
|10
|12
|33
|-21
|13
|10
|Everton Ladies
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|27
|-18
|9
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|15
|1
|1
|13
|9
|43
|-34
|-6