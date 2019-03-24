2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe and DR Congo qualify from Group G

Khama Billiat scored from a free-kick to put Zimbabwe ahead against Congo Brazzaville in Harare

Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday after victories in their final matches of Group G.

Zimbabwe, who only needed to draw at home to Congo Brazzaville, won 2-0 in front of a packed national stadium in Harare.

DR Congo, who needed a victory at home to Liberia to reach Egypt 2019, won 1-0 in Kinshasa.

Zimbabwe finished top of Group G with DR Congo second, two points adrift.

Liberia and Congo Brazzaville - who were both in contention at the start of the day - were eliminated.

Zimbabwe

With fans clamouring to get inside the stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe's players knew what qualification for the 2019 Nations Cup meant to the Warriors' supporters.

The crowd did not have to wait long for the home side to break the deadlock.

Khama Billiat, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a well-struck free-kick to put Zimbabwe 1-0 up.

His Belgium-based captain Knowledge Musona added a second 16 minutes later, pouncing on a defensive error to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

Congo Brazzaville tried to get back into the match but could not overcome a powerful and resilient Warriors team.

The victory makes it back-to-back Nations Cup appearances for Zimbabwe who played at Gabon 2017 after an 11-year absence from the finals.

DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo sealed their place in Egypt with a 1-0 win over Liberia in Kinshasa.

In a match where nerves were tested, Liberia were the team heading to the finals until the 52nd minute when China-based Cedric Bakambu made it 1-0 to the hosts.

China-based Cedric Bakambu scored the goal to put DR Congo into the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt later this year.

That put DR Congo second in the table, behind Zimbabwe, and relegated Liberia to third place.

Liberia - who had requested for this fixture to be moved away from DR Congo because of concerns over Ebola - brought on Newcastle's under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare in the second half as he made his international debut.

But DR Congo held firm and secured the victory they needed to go through to the finals in Egypt.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will, for the first time, take place in June and July and will feature 24 teams rather than 16.