First Half ends, Brazil 1, Panama 1.
Brazil v Panama
Line-ups
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 14Fagner
- 16Militão
- 3Miranda
- 6Telles
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 5Casemiro
- 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 21RicharlisonBooked at 35mins
- 20Roberto Firmino
- 11Coutinho
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 7Neres
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 12Lobo Silva
- 13Danilo
- 15Fabinho
- 17Felipe Anderson
- 18Marques Loureiro
- 19Sousa Soares
- 22Pereira da Silva
Panama
- 1Mejía
- 23Murillo
- 13Machado
- 3CummingsBooked at 26mins
- 4Escobar
- 15Davis
- 19Quintero
- 11Cooper
- 20Godoy
- 7JL Rodriguez
- 9G Torres
Substitutes
- 2Vargas
- 6Walker
- 10Browne
- 12Mosquera
- 16Nelson
- 17Blackman
- 18Arroyo
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Brazil. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adolfo Machado (Panama).
Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Torres (Panama).
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Brazil).
Armando Cooper (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Panama 1. Adolfo Machado (Panama) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Eric Davis following a set piece situation.
Booking
Richarlison (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Armando Cooper (Panama) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Panama 0. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro with a cross.
Offside, Panama. Fidel Escobar tries a through ball, but Gabriel Torres is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jose Luis Rodriguez (Panama) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Panama. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Attempt blocked. Alberto Quintero (Panama) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Murillo.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Harold Cummings (Panama) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roberto Firmino (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harold Cummings (Panama).
Attempt missed. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Alberto Quintero (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Davis (Panama).
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Fidel Escobar (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Firmino (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Armando Cooper (Panama).
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Eric Davis.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Murillo (Panama).
Offside, Panama. Fidel Escobar tries a through ball, but Gabriel Torres is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fidel Escobar (Panama) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Alberto Quintero (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.