Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder out of opening Euro 2020 qualifier

Aaron Ramsey has made 58 appearances for Wales, scoring 14 goals

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wales v Slovakia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru; live text updates on the BBC Sport website, watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 22.30 GMT

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after failing to recover from injury.

The 28-year-old Arsenal player has been withdrawn from the squad and returned to his club for treatment.

Ramsey did not feature in his country's 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

"We have plan B and we've worked on it during the week," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

"He was in good form but it gives a chance for someone else."

Wales have been boosted by the news that Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been passed fit after the 21-year-old missed Wednesday's game with an ankle knock.

Ramsey's absence could also open up an opportunity for Matt Smith, Lee Evans or Will Vaulks to play a key role in Sunday's match.

Defender Ethan Ampadu and forwards Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence also missed Wednesday's friendly and are unlikely to feature against Slovakia.