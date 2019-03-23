Scotland: Boss Alex McLeish 'confident' of beating world's worst team San Marino

San Marino are bottom of the FIFA world rankings at 211th

Euro 2020 qualifying: San Marino v Scotland Venue: San Marino Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Scotland are "confident" of beating the worst team in the world on Sunday, says head coach Alex McLeish.

And he said there will be "other trip-ups" in the Euro 2020 qualification group campaign after the embarrassing 3-0 opening loss to Kazakhstan.

The Scots now face San Marino, bottom of the world rankings at 211, who were hammered 5-0 in Cyprus on Thursday night.

"We have to win," McLeish told Sky Sports.

"I'm not going to say, 'Guys, we have to win this 10-0 or I'll be looking for new players'. We'll try to win the game and we're confident about doing that."

McLeish has come under heavy criticism and faced calls for his sacking in the wake of the loss to the Kazakhs who raced into a 2-0 lead after just 10 minutes.

Thursday's defeat to the side ranked 117th is among the worst results in Scotland's history.

"You can't avoid it (the criticism)," said McLeish. "I've been in the game a lot of years and you have to take the good with the bad.

"I've had a lot of success. When you have the reverse, and there's a bit of negativity, the best thing to get rid of that is by winning the next game.

"I don't see any reason why we can't make it better. The group stage is a long process, all is not lost. There will be other trip-ups in this group stage."

Scotland welcome back skipper Andy Robertson from dental surgery for the game in San Marino. English Premier League pair Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser also return after opting out of playing on the Kazakhs' plastic pitch.

McLeish admits he's had to raise spirits in the dressing room since Thursday and hopes the return of the key trio, who were instrumental in helping Scotland win their Nations League group, will help his inexperienced team.

"We've got young players coming into the team and learning the harsh facts of international football," he said.

"I've spoken to one or two individually and a lot of them are pretty devastated about the result, as we all are."