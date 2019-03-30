Scottish League Two
Albion0Clyde0

Albion Rovers v Clyde

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Fisher
  • 14Escuriola
  • 15Gordon
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fagan
  • 19Ross

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 8McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 11Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 7Syvertsen

Substitutes

  • 12Love
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Nicoll
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Hardie.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ben Reilly.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31215554223268
2Edinburgh City31205652213165
3Clyde31195748291962
4Annan Athletic311651054351953
5Stirling31125143940-141
6Elgin31123164660-1439
7Queen's Park31910123739-237
8Cowdenbeath3188153438-432
9Albion3156202561-3621
10Berwick3154222771-4419
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you