Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Albion Rovers v Clyde
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 6Morena
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Fisher
- 14Escuriola
- 15Gordon
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Fagan
- 19Ross
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 8McStay
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 11Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 7Syvertsen
Substitutes
- 12Love
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Nicoll
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Attempt blocked. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Hardie.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ben Reilly.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.