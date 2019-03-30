Scottish League Two
Elgin0Annan Athletic1

Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 16Wilson
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 17Maciver
  • 9McLeish
  • 12Hester

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 5Willis
  • 11Sutherland
  • 15Wilson
  • 18Morrison
  • 22McGowan
  • 25Loveland

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Wallace
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Moxon
  • 11Johnston
  • 9Smith
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 10Muir
  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Brannan
  • 19Murphy
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31215554223268
2Edinburgh City31205652213165
3Clyde31195748291962
4Annan Athletic311561053351851
5Stirling31125143940-141
6Elgin31124154659-1340
7Queen's Park31910123739-237
8Cowdenbeath3188153438-432
9Albion3156202561-3621
10Berwick3154222771-4419
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you