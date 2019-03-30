Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Elgin City v Annan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16Wilson
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 17Maciver
- 9McLeish
- 12Hester
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 5Willis
- 11Sutherland
- 15Wilson
- 18Morrison
- 22McGowan
- 25Loveland
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Wallace
- 4Wilson
- 8Moxon
- 11Johnston
- 9Smith
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 10Muir
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Sonkur
- 16Bradley
- 17Brannan
- 19Murphy
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamAnnan Athletic
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.