Attempt saved. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 21Brown
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 2Forbes
- 11MurphyBooked at 11mins
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 18Ogilvie
- 10Aloulou
- 19Adamson
Substitutes
- 4O'Kane
- 6Hume
- 9Healy
- 15McIlduff
- 16Brydon
- 17Rose
- 20Goodfellow
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 20Watson
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 26Galbraith
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 18MacDonald
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
- 25Newman
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.