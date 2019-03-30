Scottish League Two
Berwick0Edinburgh City1

Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 21Brown
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Forbes
  • 11MurphyBooked at 11mins
  • 22Blues
  • 14Barr
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 10Aloulou
  • 19Adamson

Substitutes

  • 4O'Kane
  • 6Hume
  • 9Healy
  • 15McIlduff
  • 16Brydon
  • 17Rose
  • 20Goodfellow

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 26Galbraith
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 18MacDonald
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 25Newman
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31215554223268
2Edinburgh City31205652213165
3Clyde31195748291962
4Annan Athletic311651054351953
5Stirling31125143940-141
6Elgin31123164660-1439
7Queen's Park31910123739-237
8Cowdenbeath3188153438-432
9Albion3156202561-3621
10Berwick3154222771-4419
