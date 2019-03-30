Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Cowdenbeath0

Peterhead v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Henderson

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Pyper
  • 6Miller
  • 3Todd
  • 10Buchanan
  • 4Deas
  • 8Malcolm
  • 7Cox
  • 9Allan
  • 11Bollan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

