Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Queen's Park v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLaren
- 4McKernon
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 3Summers
- 11Moore
- 9Hawke
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14East
- 15Ruth
- 16Bradley
- 17McLauchlan
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2Banner
- 5McGregor
- 6Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 7Wright
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 11Thomson
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14Horne
- 15Ashmore
- 16Glover
- 17Binnie
- 18Mclear
- 19Murray
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.