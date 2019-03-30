Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Stirling0

Queen's Park v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLaren
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 3Summers
  • 11Moore
  • 9Hawke
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14East
  • 15Ruth
  • 16Bradley
  • 17McLauchlan
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 7Wright
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Thomson
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Marr
  • 14Horne
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Glover
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Mclear
  • 19Murray
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31215554223268
2Edinburgh City31205652213165
3Clyde31195748291962
4Annan Athletic311561053351851
5Stirling31125143940-141
6Elgin31124154659-1340
7Queen's Park31910123739-237
8Cowdenbeath3188153438-432
9Albion3156202561-3621
10Berwick3154222771-4419
View full Scottish League Two table

