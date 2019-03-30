Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Stenhousemuir0

Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 23Thomson
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 15Paton
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Barr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 4McLean
  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Tshibangu

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Neill
  • 5Marsh
  • 19Munro
  • 2Reid
  • 6Ferry
  • 20Dingwall
  • 22McBrearty
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30116133845-739
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Dumbarton3098134852-435
8Brechin3098133745-835
9Stranraer31810133445-1134
10Stenhousemuir3185182954-2529
View full Scottish League One table

