Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
East Fife v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 5Dunlop
- 12HigginsBooked at 4mins
- 17Meggatt
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 3Crane
- 14Wedderburn
- 12Matthews
- 24Barjonas
- 30Gullan
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 16Flanagan
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Callum Crane (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Chris Higgins (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.