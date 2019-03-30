Scottish League One
East Fife0Raith Rovers0

East Fife v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12HigginsBooked at 4mins
  • 17Meggatt
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 3Crane
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 12Matthews
  • 24Barjonas
  • 30Gullan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Crane (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Chris Higgins (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30116133845-739
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Dumbarton3098134852-435
8Brechin3098133745-835
9Stranraer31810133445-1134
10Stenhousemuir3185182954-2529
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you