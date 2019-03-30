Scottish League One
Forfar0Arbroath1

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Spencer
  • 11Moore
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8WallaceBooked at 18mins
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Donnelly
  • 17Gold
  • 18Denholm
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Arbroath 1. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Booking

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30116133845-739
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Dumbarton3098134852-435
8Brechin3098133745-835
9Stranraer31810133445-1134
10Stenhousemuir3185182954-2529
View full Scottish League One table

