Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Arbroath 1. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.
Forfar Athletic v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 7Bain
- 6Irvine
- 8Spencer
- 11Moore
- 9Hilson
- 10Baird
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8WallaceBooked at 18mins
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Donnelly
- 17Gold
- 18Denholm
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Booking
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.