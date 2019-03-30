Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Brechin City v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 22Thomson
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
- 23Jamieson
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 6Spark
- 7Orsi
- 16Tapping
- 21Kavanagh
- 24Bowman
- 27Miller
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2Robertson
- 4Crighton
- 3O'Neil
- 7Stewart
- 6Campbell
- 5Millar
- 8Edwards
- 10Wilkie
- 11McIntosh
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Houston
- 14Glass
- 15Conroy
- 16McIntosh
- 17McKenzie
- 18Cairns
- 19Page
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Hutton.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.