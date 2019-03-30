Scottish League One
Brechin0Airdrieonians0

Brechin City v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson
  • 23Jamieson

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 16Tapping
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 24Bowman
  • 27Miller

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Crighton
  • 3O'Neil
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Campbell
  • 5Millar
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Wilkie
  • 11McIntosh
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Houston
  • 14Glass
  • 15Conroy
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Cairns
  • 19Page
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Hutton.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30116133845-739
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Dumbarton3098134852-435
8Brechin3098133745-835
9Stranraer31810133445-1134
10Stenhousemuir3185182954-2529
