Scottish League One
Montrose0Stranraer0

Montrose v Stranraer

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 17Redman
  • 8Watson
  • 23Henderson
  • 11Milne
  • 6Campbell

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 12Harrington
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
  • 22Cregg

Stranraer

  • 13Avci
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4McDonald
  • 17Smith
  • 11Anderson
  • 6McManus
  • 10McCann
  • 8Turner
  • 18Cameron
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 1Trialist
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Vitoria
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath31207458292967
2Raith Rovers311410764392552
3Forfar31155114443150
4East Fife31136124545045
5Montrose30116133845-739
6Airdrieonians30115143737038
7Dumbarton3098134852-435
8Brechin3098133745-835
9Stranraer31810133445-1134
10Stenhousemuir3185182954-2529
View full Scottish League One table

