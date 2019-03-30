Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Montrose v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 17Redman
- 8Watson
- 23Henderson
- 11Milne
- 6Campbell
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 9Rennie
- 12Harrington
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- 22Cregg
Stranraer
- 13Avci
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 4McDonald
- 17Smith
- 11Anderson
- 6McManus
- 10McCann
- 8Turner
- 18Cameron
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 1Trialist
- 7Lamont
- 9Vitoria
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.