Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 3Tremarco
  • 4Chalmers
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 19White
  • 22McKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 29McHattie

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 11Walsh
  • 21Mackay
  • 23Mackay
  • 45Machado

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 7Petravicius
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 20O'Hara
  • 24Lavery
  • 27Waddington
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Falkirk).

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ian McShane.

Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County29177550272358
2Dundee Utd3116874135656
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT30111364133846
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton29810112737-1034
7Partick Thistle3095163247-1532
8Queen of Sth29710123535031
9Falkirk30710133140-931
10Alloa3069153046-1627
View full Scottish Championship table

