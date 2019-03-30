Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Queen of Sth0

Dundee United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 49Seaman
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 17Robson
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 13Gomis
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 42Graham
  • 47Harkes
  • 50Pawlett

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 30Maguire
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 10Todd
  • 8Jacobs
  • 25Dykes
  • 12McGrath
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 21Wilson
  • 26Ivison
  • 28Irving
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Callum Booth.

Attempt blocked. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County29177550272358
2Dundee Utd3116874135656
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT30111364133846
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton29810112737-1034
7Partick Thistle3095163247-1532
8Queen of Sth29710123535031
9Falkirk30710133140-931
10Alloa3069153046-1627
View full Scottish Championship table

