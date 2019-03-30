Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Dundee United v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 49Seaman
- 19Bouhenna
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 18Butcher
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 17Robson
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 13Gomis
- 15Nesbitt
- 34Laidlaw
- 42Graham
- 47Harkes
- 50Pawlett
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 10Todd
- 8Jacobs
- 25Dykes
- 12McGrath
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 21Wilson
- 26Ivison
- 28Irving
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Attempt blocked. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
