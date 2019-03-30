Scottish Championship
Morton0Partick Thistle1

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 5Waddell
  • 8McAlister
  • 4Buchanan
  • 14Tumilty
  • 32Lyon
  • 6Telfer
  • 7Millar
  • 26Iredale
  • 20Kiltie
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 18Oliver
  • 36Hynes
  • 39Watt
  • 44Dallas

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 31McMillan
  • 5Anderson
  • 43Saunders
  • 2Elliott
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 10McDonald
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Mansell
  • 32Cardle
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Morton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack McMillan.

Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Blair Spittal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Conor Hazard.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right.

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County29177550272358
2Dundee Utd3116874135656
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT30111364133846
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton29810112737-1034
7Partick Thistle3095163247-1532
8Queen of Sth29710123535031
9Falkirk30710133140-931
10Alloa3069153046-1627
View full Scottish Championship table

