Goal! Morton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack McMillan.
Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 5Waddell
- 8McAlister
- 4Buchanan
- 14Tumilty
- 32Lyon
- 6Telfer
- 7Millar
- 26Iredale
- 20Kiltie
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 18Oliver
- 36Hynes
- 39Watt
- 44Dallas
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 31McMillan
- 5Anderson
- 43Saunders
- 2Elliott
- 14Gordon
- 8Bannigan
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 10McDonald
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 17Slater
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 30Mansell
- 32Cardle
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Blair Spittal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Conor Hazard.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.