Scottish Championship
Alloa0Ross County0

Alloa Athletic v Ross County

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 8Robertson
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 23Shields
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Aitchison
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 12Boyle
  • 28van der Weg
  • 8Lindsay
  • 16Spence
  • 26Cowie
  • 14Mullin
  • 19Graham
  • 7Gardyne

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 6Draper
  • 10McManus
  • 21Munro
  • 27Stewart
  • 31Armstrong
  • 44Grivosti
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).

Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrew Boyle (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County29177550272358
2Dundee Utd3116874135656
3Ayr28137843281546
4Inverness CT30111364133846
5Dunfermline30117123032-240
6Morton29810112737-1034
7Partick Thistle3095163247-1532
8Queen of Sth29710123535031
9Falkirk30710133140-931
10Alloa3069153046-1627
View full Scottish Championship table

