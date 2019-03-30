Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Alloa Athletic v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 8Robertson
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 23Shields
- 10Trouten
- 12Aitchison
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 16Karadachki
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 12Boyle
- 28van der Weg
- 8Lindsay
- 16Spence
- 26Cowie
- 14Mullin
- 19Graham
- 7Gardyne
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 6Draper
- 10McManus
- 21Munro
- 27Stewart
- 31Armstrong
- 44Grivosti
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Boyle (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.