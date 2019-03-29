Premier League
Crystal Palace15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha scored the only goal of the game as Crystal Palace won September's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are hopeful Wilfried Zaha has overcome the hamstring strain that has troubled him in recent weeks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka withdrew from the England Under-21 squad due to injury and is being assessed.

Huddersfield pair Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler are back after a rib injury and illness respectively.

Fit-again midfielder Danny Williams could make his first appearance since December but loanee Jason Puncheon is ineligible to face his parent club.

Laurent Depoitre, Demeaco Duhaney and Adama Diakhaby are among Huddersfield's other absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Huddersfield could equal the record for the earliest Premier League relegation this weekend, yet it feels like a bigger game for Crystal Palace - they could still get dragged right back into the relegation battle, while we already know the Terriers' fate.

The last couple of games have left a sour taste for the Selhurst Park faithful. Defeat at home by rivals Brighton was followed by an FA Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Watford.

Huddersfield opened their first Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win in this fixture last season. If they can repeat the feat it would be only their fourth win all season and leave Palace fans fearing an anxious final few games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert on the prospect of relegation: "I'm not thinking about it. I have a game and I will try to win the game. I only focus on this game. I don't care what happens on other pitches."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This fixture was Huddersfield's first game in the Premier League in August 2017, when they won 3-0 at Selhurst Park, but there is no chance of a repeat result this time around.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won the past three meetings in all competitions without conceding a goal.
  • Huddersfield are looking to record successive away league victories over Palace for the first time.
  • The home side has never scored in seven previous top-flight meetings.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.
  • They have claimed 17 of their 33 points (52%) against the Premier League's bottom five clubs.
  • Roy Hodgson's side have scored in 10 successive league fixtures.
  • Palace have the division's second worst home record, with 13 points and 11 goals this season - only Huddersfield have fared worse.
  • The Eagles have conceded 31 of their 41 league goals this season after half time.
  • A league-low 28 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this season.

Huddersfield Town

  • Huddersfield have won one and lost 16 of their previous 18 league matches.
  • Since they won at Palace last term, they have scored just 20 away league goals in 33 games.
  • The Terriers have scored just 18 Premier League goals this season, nine fewer than any other team.
  • Karlan Grant is Huddersfield's joint-top league scorer with three goals despite only making his Premier League debut on 2 February.
  • Jan Siewert could become the first permanent manager to lose his first five Premier League away matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did so with Cardiff in 2013-14.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31237170185276
2Man City30242479215874
3Tottenham30201957322561
4Arsenal30186663392460
5Man Utd30177658401858
6Chelsea30176750331757
7Wolves30128103836244
8Watford30127114244-243
9West Ham31126134146-542
10Leicester31125144043-341
11Everton31117134342140
12Bournemouth31115154356-1338
13Newcastle3198143140-935
14Crystal Palace3096153641-533
15Brighton2996143242-1033
16Southampton3079143450-1630
17Burnley3186173559-2430
18Cardiff3084182757-3028
19Fulham3145222970-4117
20Huddersfield3135231857-3914
View full Premier League table

