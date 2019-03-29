West Ham United v Everton

Samir Nasri provided an assist in the Hammers' 4-3 comeback win against Huddersfield last time out.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri is a major doubt because of a calf injury.

The Hammers are already definitely without five injured players: Winston Reid, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Sanchez and Andy Carroll.

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with Colombia.

Lucas Digne and club captain Phil Jagielka are available after injury, while Andre Gomes is being assessed.

Loanee Kurt Zouma returns after missing the win over parent club Chelsea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: These two clubs started the season with new managers, optimism and investment - finishing as the 'best of the rest' was a realistic target. Despite their inconsistencies, seventh is still within reach.

West Ham have finally made the London Stadium feel like home, unbeaten in their last six there and aiming for a fourth home win in a row - albeit they still have defensive deficiencies to work on.

Everton's second-half performance against Chelsea last time out reminded Marco Silva what his team are potentially capable of; the huge frustration is that he hasn't witnessed that level often enough.

That win was only their second in seven games, and leaves them with an identical record from 12 months ago and questions of progress still unanswered.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We are playing at home against a team two points behind, it will be a very difficult game. We need to be very concentrated on defending. We want to continue to try and fight for that European spot.

"They [Everton] have invested money, it is a good way to manage that club. They will reach the position they want to but, at the moment, they are similar to us and that is why it will be a difficult game."

Everton manager Marco Silva on West Ham: "They spent more than us this season. They showed what they want and showed the individual quality they have in their squad. It will be a tough match. In some moments they show some inconsistency also, but their form in home games is really good.

"It is a challenge for us to go there and break that record they have in the last few games. We have to prove again our quality."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I look at the way Everton played in the second half of their win over Chelsea before the international break and think they might be at the start of a little unbeaten run.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full Premier League predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could lose three straight league matches against West Ham for the first time since a run of four between April 1929 and December 1931.

The Toffees have won 24 Premier League fixtures against the Hammers, more than versus any other opponent.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in six league games at the London Stadium and could win four successive top-flight home matches for the first time since May 2002.

The Hammers have scored nine goals in their past three home fixtures.

Ten of their 12 league wins this season have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Manuel Pellegrini has never lost in seven previous Premier League games against Everton, winning five of them.

Manuel Lanzini has scored three league goals in three home appearances for West Ham against Everton.

If selected, Angelo Ogbonna will become the second Italian, after Paolo Di Canio (118), to make 100 Premier League appearances for West Ham.

Everton