Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday's game will be Sean Dyche's 300th in charge of Burnley, a reign that began with a 2-0 Championship home win over Wolves in November 2012

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a fitness doubt after suffering a calf injury while playing for Iceland.

The club's other international players all returned unscathed, leaving Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon as their only certain absentees.

Wolves will be without defender Ryan Bennett, who serves the final game of a two-match suspension, so Romain Saiss will once again deputise.

Bennett is the only player unavailable to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Sean Dyche's 300th match as Burnley manager sees him attempting to end a run of four consecutive defeats which has plunged the Clarets right back into relegation danger - just as it seemed an eight-game unbeaten sequence had pulled them to relative safety.

The 18 points they earned in that purple patch from December to February may yet prove key - but Cardiff's visit to Turf Moor on 13 April will be underlined in red in Dyche's diary.

Wolves are hoping they might qualify for the Europa League by virtue of either winning the FA Cup or by finishing seventh and having Manchester City lift the Cup.

Wolves' season has been nothing short of spectacular; they are on course to finish higher than any newly-promoted team in the top flight since Sunderland in 2000.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It's easy to forget we only had 12 points after 19 games. We've now got 30, so that's a pretty healthy return. Now we've got to continue to build on that.

"Since Christmas the actual form has been good. The last run has been tough, obviously. But if you mix that altogether, you'd certainly take the return in points. But we've got to get more."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I just wonder what the Wolves team will look like because they may have next weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on their minds.

They play again in the league before then, against Manchester United on Tuesday, so Nuno Espirito Santo is perhaps more likely to rest players in that game, but I am still going to go with a Burnley win.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's Premier League predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's 1-0 loss at Molineux in September's reverse fixture ended a four-match unbeaten run against Wolves in all competitions.

Wolves have won seven successive top-flight meetings, including all three in the Premier League.

Burnley are without a top-flight home victory against Wolves since 1963, losing five of the subsequent nine games.

Burnley

Burnley have equalled the Premier League club record of four straight defeats, conceding 11 goals in the process. They could lose five consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since December 1975 to January 1976.

The Clarets have conceded at least once in each of their past eight matches.

Burnley have let in 10 goals in the 90th minute or later this season, which is a joint Premier League record.

They have conceded 14 goals from outside the penalty area in 2018-19, more than any other side.

Sean Dyche's side are 16 points down on this stage of last season, when they were seventh after 31 games.

Dwight McNeil has been involved in six league goals - scoring two and setting up four - the second-highest figure for a teenager this season behind Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon (seven).

Wolverhampton Wanderers