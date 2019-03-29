Leicester City v Bournemouth

Leicester club captain Wes Morgan could be recalled by Brendan Rodgers as Harry Maguire is suspended

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's club captain Wes Morgan is likely to replace the suspended Harry Maguire on Saturday.

Marc Albrighton has resumed training after a hamstring injury and it is hoped he will play again this season.

Bournemouth trio Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Dan Gosling could all be in contention to return from injuries.

Stanislas has missed six matches with a hip problem, while Gosling and Smith have been out with respective knee and thigh injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Eddie Howe says he's not surprised at the positive impact his good friend Brendan Rodgers has had since coming in at Leicester. Rodgers has guided the Foxes to within three points of seventh place and potential Europa League qualification, while also delivering a more enjoyable style of play for the fans.

Despite the fact a win would move Bournemouth level with Leicester, Howe insists his side are not safe from relegation just yet, with their away form a cause for concern - it was nine straight league defeats on the road before the win at rock bottom Huddersfield.

Famous last words but, given how both managers like to play, this should be a good watch.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on keeping his key players for next season: "All I know is that when you have good players, they will always be of interest, and the squad is full of very talented players.

"All I can do is create an environment so that they enjoy coming to work, where they feel that they can get better.

"From that, they grow and develop. Knowing how the game works, clubs always lose players, but we will always fight to keep our best players."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on the club's £11m annual loss: "Operating at a financial loss is never something we want to do but I think there's going to be some short-term pain for the club until we can move to a bigger ground and increase our revenue streams in different ways.

"We are still going through a phase where we are in transition with the team and trying to recruit younger players, so the long-term side of the squad is in a good place - that will cost money at this level.

"There are other costs involved in there as well which the club have taken a hit on, but I think the long-term prospects are very strong."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is no coincidence that Leicester's results have picked up since Jamie Vardy has been back in the starting line-up and I can see them pushing on now until the rest of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are yet to beat Bournemouth in the Premier League in seven attempts, although five have been drawn. It's their longest run against any team in the division without ever winning.

However, Bournemouth are winless in five away league visits to Leicester since a 1-0 second-tier victory on Boxing Day 1988 under Harry Redknapp (D3, L2).

Leicester City

Leicester are vying for three consecutive Premier League home victories for the first time since May 2017, when they won their first five under Craig Shakespeare.

They have won three of their last four league matches, having won just one of the last eight under Claude Puel (D1, L6).

The 12 league goals they have conceded in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season is the most in the division.

The Foxes are without a clean sheet in 10 league fixtures since a 1-0 win at Everton on New Year's Day.

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in six league games - one more than he had in his previous 16 appearances.

Brendan Rodgers has won all three of his matches as a manager against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth