Fulham v Manchester City

Fulham's Andre Schurrle has not played since the beginning of February

TEAM NEWS

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle could feature after suffering a virus that has kept him out for five matches.

Defender Alfie Mawson is nearing a return from a knee injury but will probably play for the reserves first.

Manchester City could welcome back several big names from injury after the international break.

They include Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho, who are all back in training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: If Scott Parker gets the Fulham job, he'll have come through one heck of an interview.

His first four games as caretaker manager have been against Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, and now Manchester City - the last three Premier League champions plus the possible next ones.

In truth, he'd have more chance of swimming successfully against the Thames tide than keeping Fulham up, although hopes for this game may be boosted after coming close to holding Liverpool two weeks ago.

A shot of good fortune is needed, and maybe some travel weariness in the City legs too?

Oh yes, about that. City's three games this season following internationals: 3-0 v Fulham, 5-0 v Burnley, 4-0 at West Ham.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "Manchester City are a fantastic team with a manager who will go down as one of the greatest. But we're looking forward to it.

"For all the big positives that have come from the last few matches, the points haven't been there, but it's been fine margins in all of the games."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past six league meetings.

City have scored 10 goals without reply in their last three matches with Fulham.

It's almost a decade since Fulham beat Manchester City - a 3-1 Premier League win at the Etihad in April 2009.

Manchester City have scored in all of their last 23 matches against Fulham.

Fulham

Fulham have lost seven successive league matches. In 2019, they have lost 11 of their 12 matches in all competitions.

They have the worst form of any Premier League team over the last 10 matches, earning just three points.

Fulham have conceded 70 league goals this season, more than any other top-flight side. They have conceded at least twice in each of their last 11 league games, which is a Premier League record.

They have kept just two clean sheets in the league, the lowest of any Premier League side. Just one of those has come at home.

Fulham have lost 25 of their last 26 Premier League matches against the established top six (D1, L25), including all 11 this season.

Their goal difference of -41 is the worst in the top four divisions.

Manchester City