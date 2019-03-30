Attempt missed. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen
-
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 3Shaughnessy
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 25Brandon
- 5Haring
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 23Mulraney
- 9Clare
- 19Ikpeazu
- 15Wighton
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 8Lee
- 13Doyle
- 18MacLean
- 20Cochrane
- 26Godinho
- 35Keena
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 21Ball
- 4Considine
- 5McKenna
- 29Lowe
- 19Ferguson
- 3Shinnie
- 27McLennan
- 7Stewart
- 10McGinn
- 16CosgroveBooked at 18mins
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 14Halford
- 17May
- 18Devlin
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Aberdeen 1. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jake Mulraney.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Brandon (Heart of Midlothian).
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie Brandon.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- Hearts have lost five of their past nine top-flight matches against Aberdeen (W2 D2), failing to score in six of those games - as many defeats as in their previous 29 league games against the Dons (W13 D11 L5).
- Aberdeen have lost back-to-back visits to Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Premiership - the Dons last lost three consecutive away matches in the division against Hearts back in August 2013 (run of five straight defeats).
- Hearts have lost four of their past nine home league games (W3 D2) - as many defeats as in their previous 27 such matches in the top flight (W13 D10 L4).
- Aberdeen have won six of their past seven away league games (D1), conceding just three goals in the process.
- Hearts have picked up just 0.7 points per game without injured forward Steven Naismith in this season's Premiership (P11 W2 D2 L7); they have won 2.1 per match when he has played this season (P19 W12 D3 L4).