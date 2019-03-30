Scottish Premiership
St Mirren1Dundee1

St Mirren v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to updates on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 15Baird
  • 16Popescu
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 2McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 14Lyons
  • 3Muzek
  • 10Dreyer
  • 18Mullen
  • 9Nazon

Substitutes

  • 4McGinn
  • 11Jackson
  • 20Cooke
  • 26Holmes
  • 28MacPherson
  • 33Corbu
  • 35Ferdinand

Dundee

  • 31Dieng
  • 29Horsfield
  • 15McGowan
  • 5Kusunga
  • 3Ralph
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 16Robson
  • 4Woods
  • 10Wright
  • 21Nelson
  • 23Curran

Substitutes

  • 6O'Dea
  • 12Parish
  • 17Dales
  • 18McGowan
  • 20Miller
  • 27Curran
  • 45Moore
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dundee 1. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duckens Nazon.

Foul by James Horsfield (Dundee).

Duckens Nazon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren).

Foul by James Horsfield (Dundee).

Duckens Nazon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1. Ethan Robson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John O'Sullivan with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

  • Both sides have scored in seven of the past eight Scottish Premiership meetings between St Mirren and Dundee, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory for Dundee back in August 2014.
  • The Buddies have lost three of their past four top-flight matches against Dundee on home soil, with the only exception being a 2-1 victory in their last such game in August 2018.
  • Only Dundee (7) have picked up fewer points on home soil in the Premiership this season than St Mirren (10).
  • St Mirren have lost 10 of their past 12 home league games, picking up wins against Hearts and Livingston in that time.
  • Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen31167847341355
4Kilmarnock31159740281254
5Hibernian31139947331448
6Hearts31145123536-147
7St Johnstone31126133039-942
8Motherwell31125143341-841
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212062-4224
11Dundee3147202563-3819
12St Mirren3146212258-3618
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you