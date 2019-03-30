Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
St Mirren v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen to updates on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 15Baird
- 16Popescu
- 6MacKenzie
- 2McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 14Lyons
- 3Muzek
- 10Dreyer
- 18Mullen
- 9Nazon
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 11Jackson
- 20Cooke
- 26Holmes
- 28MacPherson
- 33Corbu
- 35Ferdinand
Dundee
- 31Dieng
- 29Horsfield
- 15McGowan
- 5Kusunga
- 3Ralph
- 7O'Sullivan
- 16Robson
- 4Woods
- 10Wright
- 21Nelson
- 23Curran
Substitutes
- 6O'Dea
- 12Parish
- 17Dales
- 18McGowan
- 20Miller
- 27Curran
- 45Moore
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dundee 1. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duckens Nazon.
Foul by James Horsfield (Dundee).
Duckens Nazon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (St. Mirren).
Foul by James Horsfield (Dundee).
Duckens Nazon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Craig Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1. Ethan Robson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John O'Sullivan with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- Both sides have scored in seven of the past eight Scottish Premiership meetings between St Mirren and Dundee, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory for Dundee back in August 2014.
- The Buddies have lost three of their past four top-flight matches against Dundee on home soil, with the only exception being a 2-1 victory in their last such game in August 2018.
- Only Dundee (7) have picked up fewer points on home soil in the Premiership this season than St Mirren (10).
- St Mirren have lost 10 of their past 12 home league games, picking up wins against Hearts and Livingston in that time.
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).