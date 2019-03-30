Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have lost five of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone at Fir Park, with the only exception during this run being a 2-0 victory in February 2018, courtesy of goals from Allan Campbell and Curtis Main.
  • Following a 2-1 defeat the last time the two sides met, Saints will be looking to avoid suffering back-to-back top-flight defeats against Well for the first time since January 2013, when the Perth team were then managed by Steve Lomas.
  • Motherwell have won four consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2014, under Stuart McCall - the Steelmen last went on a longer such run between August and November 2013 (run of five).
  • After a run of six consecutive away league wins, St Johnstone are winless in their past five on the road (D1 L4).
  • David Turnbull has been directly involved in 48% of Motherwell's past 25 league goals (12/25 - 8 goals, 4 assists).

Saturday 30th March 2019

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hibernian31139947331448
6Hearts30145113535047
7St Johnstone30125133039-941
8Motherwell30124143341-840
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren3045212157-3617
