Yeovil Town v Newport County

Yeovil welcome back midfielder Sessi D'Almeida from suspension as they play their first game since the departure of boss Darren Way.

Fellow midfield man Alex Pattison missed out at MK Dons last weekend with a back problem, while Rhys Browne has had a hamstring injury.

Newport midfielder Joss Labadie could return after a muscle problem.

County have had concerns over fellow midfielders Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan plus defender Mark O'Brien.