Yeovil Town v Newport County

Yeovil welcome back midfielder Sessi D'Almeida from suspension as they play their first game since the departure of boss Darren Way.

Fellow midfield man Alex Pattison missed out at MK Dons last weekend with a back problem, while Rhys Browne has had a hamstring injury.

Newport midfielder Joss Labadie could return after a muscle problem.

County have had concerns over fellow midfielders Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan plus defender Mark O'Brien.

Saturday 30th March 2019

  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00CarlisleCarlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City392213469363379
2Bury382011771413071
3MK Dons392091064402469
4Mansfield391715756332366
5Tranmere3818101056421464
6Forest Green3916131057391861
7Exeter3817101151371461
8Carlisle39177155951858
9Colchester39169145748957
10Swindon381412124746154
11Stevenage39159154549-454
12Crewe39158164849-153
13Northampton391216114950-152
14Newport37157154656-1052
15Grimsby39147184048-849
16Oldham371212135448648
17Cheltenham39139174957-848
18Crawley39127204058-1843
19Morecambe39119194462-1842
20Cambridge38119183456-2242
21Port Vale391011183345-1241
22Yeovil3999213656-2036
23Macclesfield38810204064-2434
24Notts County39712203872-3433
View full League Two table

