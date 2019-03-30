Cambridge United v Colchester United
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|39
|22
|13
|4
|69
|36
|33
|79
|2
|Bury
|38
|20
|11
|7
|71
|41
|30
|71
|3
|MK Dons
|39
|20
|9
|10
|64
|40
|24
|69
|4
|Mansfield
|39
|17
|15
|7
|56
|33
|23
|66
|5
|Tranmere
|38
|18
|10
|10
|56
|42
|14
|64
|6
|Forest Green
|39
|16
|13
|10
|57
|39
|18
|61
|7
|Exeter
|38
|17
|10
|11
|51
|37
|14
|61
|8
|Carlisle
|39
|17
|7
|15
|59
|51
|8
|58
|9
|Colchester
|39
|16
|9
|14
|57
|48
|9
|57
|10
|Swindon
|38
|14
|12
|12
|47
|46
|1
|54
|11
|Stevenage
|39
|15
|9
|15
|45
|49
|-4
|54
|12
|Crewe
|39
|15
|8
|16
|48
|49
|-1
|53
|13
|Northampton
|39
|12
|16
|11
|49
|50
|-1
|52
|14
|Newport
|37
|15
|7
|15
|46
|56
|-10
|52
|15
|Grimsby
|39
|14
|7
|18
|40
|48
|-8
|49
|16
|Oldham
|37
|12
|12
|13
|54
|48
|6
|48
|17
|Cheltenham
|39
|13
|9
|17
|49
|57
|-8
|48
|18
|Crawley
|39
|12
|7
|20
|40
|58
|-18
|43
|19
|Morecambe
|39
|11
|9
|19
|44
|62
|-18
|42
|20
|Cambridge
|38
|11
|9
|18
|34
|56
|-22
|42
|21
|Port Vale
|39
|10
|11
|18
|33
|45
|-12
|41
|22
|Yeovil
|39
|9
|9
|21
|36
|56
|-20
|36
|23
|Macclesfield
|38
|8
|10
|20
|40
|64
|-24
|34
|24
|Notts County
|39
|7
|12
|20
|38
|72
|-34
|33