Middlesbrough v Norwich City

Norwich's victory at Rotherham, their sixth successive win, left them four points clear at the top of the Championship during the international break

Lewis Wing is doubtful with a groin injury for Middlesbrough's home game with Championship leaders Norwich City.

Fellow midfielders Paddy McNair, George Saville and Mo Besic could miss out having played twice for their countries during the international break.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke could name the same starting XI that has secured six straight wins.

Teemu Pukki, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Kenny McLean are fit and available after international duty.

By kick-off City's lead at the top may have been cut to a single point, with second-placed Sheffield United hosting Bristol City at 15:00 GMT.

While the Canaries are chasing a seventh consecutive victory, Tony Pulis' Boro have lost their past three matches and have won just once at home in the Championship in 2019.

Match facts