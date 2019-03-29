Championship
Middlesbrough17:30Norwich
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Norwich City

Norwich City celebrate
Norwich's victory at Rotherham, their sixth successive win, left them four points clear at the top of the Championship during the international break
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Lewis Wing is doubtful with a groin injury for Middlesbrough's home game with Championship leaders Norwich City.

Fellow midfielders Paddy McNair, George Saville and Mo Besic could miss out having played twice for their countries during the international break.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke could name the same starting XI that has secured six straight wins.

Teemu Pukki, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Kenny McLean are fit and available after international duty.

By kick-off City's lead at the top may have been cut to a single point, with second-placed Sheffield United hosting Bristol City at 15:00 GMT.

While the Canaries are chasing a seventh consecutive victory, Tony Pulis' Boro have lost their past three matches and have won just once at home in the Championship in 2019.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have lost their last four games against Norwich in all competitions, failing to score a single goal in any of those games.
  • Norwich City are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Middlesbrough for the first time, having won 1-0 there last season.
  • On the day of this game, Middlesbrough have spent 235 days in the Championship top six this season - only Leeds (237) have spent more days in the top-six.
  • Emiliano Buendía has ended on the winning side in all six Championship matches in which he's found the net for Norwich this season.
  • Middlesbrough have lost their past three Championship matches, their worst run of defeats at this level since losing four in a row in March 2013.
  • Norwich are guaranteed to end March top of the Championship - the last 10 teams to be top on March 31st have won automatic promotion, with the last team failing to do so Bristol City in 2007-08 (finished fourth).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
View full Championship table

