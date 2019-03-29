Championship
Wigan15:00Brentford
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Wigan Athletic striker Joe Garner
Joe Garner scored the opening goal in Wigan's 5-2 win over Bolton on 16 March
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Wigan have full-back Danny Fox and winger Anthony Pilkington back in contention for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.

Both missed their 5-2 win over Bolton a fortnight ago because of knee injuries.

Brentford trio Daniel Bentley (shoulder), Rico Henry (foot) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) are closer to fitness but unlikely to play.

Henrik Dalsgaard, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Said Benrahma returned from international duty unscathed.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won seven of their last 10 home league matches against Brentford (W7 D2 L1).
  • Brentford have never completed a league double over Wigan - they won 2-0 earlier this season at Griffin Park.
  • Wigan have won 85% of their Championship points this season in home games (33/39), the highest ratio in the division.
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay and Said Benrahma have created 31 chances for one another in the Championship this season - more than any other duo.
  • Including play-offs, Wigan boss Paul Cook has lost 99 games in the Football League as a manager; he's lost more matches this season than in any other campaign (19) and two more than he lost in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined (17).
  • Brentford have failed to score with any of their last 44 shots in the Championship - their tally of 29 efforts at goal against Sheffield United was the joint-most in a game this season by any Championship side.

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
Find a club, activity or sport near you