Leeds United v Millwall
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is suspended following his red card in the 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United before the international break.
Kemar Roofe is not fit, but Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson are fit enough to be considered for selection.
Millwall have Ben Thompson and Ben Marshall available after they were cup-tied for the FA Cup loss to Brighton.
Shane Ferguson begins a three-match ban, while Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw have long-term injuries.
Match facts
- Leeds have won five of their last six league games against Millwall at Elland Road (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming last season when they had Liam Cooper sent off after 37 minutes (3-4 in January 2018).
- Millwall have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 away league games against Leeds (excluding. play-offs), with that coming in a 2-0 win in March 2010.
- Against Sheffield United, Leeds failed to attempt a shot on target in a Championship game for the first time under Marcelo Bielsa - they had last failed to do so in January 2018 against Hull City.
- Millwall's nine Championship wins this season have all been achieved having had fewer possession than their opponents - Leeds have had more possession in 37 of their 38 league matches this season.
- Leeds have won eight of their nine Championship matches this season against teams currently in the bottom six of the division - their only failure to win was away at Millwall in September, a 1-1 draw.
- In three away league appearances at Elland Road against Leeds for Millwall, Steve Morison has scored once and assisted three goals - in 19 home appearances for the Whites between 2013 and 2015, he scored one goal and assisted once.