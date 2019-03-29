Leeds United v Millwall

Defender Pontus Jansson ended Leeds' most recent game in goal after Kiko Casilla was sent off against Sheffield United

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is suspended following his red card in the 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United before the international break.

Kemar Roofe is not fit, but Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson are fit enough to be considered for selection.

Millwall have Ben Thompson and Ben Marshall available after they were cup-tied for the FA Cup loss to Brighton.

Shane Ferguson begins a three-match ban, while Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw have long-term injuries.

