Championship
Stoke15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones' Stoke City have played out three consecutive goalless draws in the Championship
Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas is banned and full-back Tom Edwards is a doubt.

Striker Benik Afobe is pushing for a recall after dropping to the bench last time out to rest a hamstring problem.

Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is unlikely to feature after a groin injury against Blackburn forced him to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Lucas Joao and Gary Hooper only have an outside chance of being fit to play, but Fernando Forestieri is set to be available after a hamstring problem.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"The most difficult thing is the period of time that a lot of them have been out (injured). We've got to be mindful of that.

"It's alright getting yourself back on the pitch, but that's different to the hurly burly.

"It's good to see them knocking about the squad again, that's for sure. But I'm also mindful of the fact they have been out a long time.

"You can't just expect them to hit the ground running. Let's hope they can do, but I know that's difficult.

"The more options you've got the better. A few weeks ago we didn't have anybody, so things are brightening up."

Match facts

  • Stoke have not hosted Sheffield Wednesday in a league match since October 2007 - a 4-2 victory for the Owls under manager Brian Laws.
  • Wednesday last visited Stoke City in December 2015 in a League Cup match, losing 2-0 in a quarter-final tie.
  • Between the start of this season and his last game, on January 1, Luton Town were the top scorers in League One under Nathan Jones (49 goals) - by contrast, since his first game in charge of Stoke on January 12, the Potters are the Championship's lowest scorers (seven goals).
  • Since Steve Bruce's first Championship match in charge of Wednesday, in February, only the current top two Norwich (24) and Sheffield United (23) have won more points than the Owls (20).
  • Stoke have drawn their past three league matches goalless; the last team in the top four tiers of English football to draw four in a row goalless were Arsenal in February 2009.
  • Bruce has lost his last five away league matches against Stoke, losing with three different teams in that time (Wigan, Sunderland and Hull).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
View full Championship table

