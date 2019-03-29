Championship
Reading15:00Preston
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Preston North End

Preston North End manager Alex Neil
Preston boss Alex Neil guided Norwich to promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2015
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Reading manager Jose Gomes has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Preston in the Championship.

The Royals will again be without midfielder Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and striker Sam Baldock (thigh) as they continue their recoveries.

Preston manager Alex Neil also has no new selection concerns.

North End forwards Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are both pushing for their first starts since recovering from hamstring injuries.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"This is a really key game because we don't know what will happen in other games.

"We know if we win, it will be very important in terms of reaching the target we have set ourselves.

"Preston are in a great run of form, they are confident and doing well away from home so we must expect to face a very strong team.

"But we must look to ourselves in terms of Saturday being another chance to get three points, irrespective of who we're playing."

Preston manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Our momentum was really good. We were going into each game and just taking the momentum from the last one and that's always a good thing.

"But in terms of physicality, mentality, and just in terms of refreshing, it was really important that a lot of them got a break so they could come back fresh.

"It was probably necessary for us at that point just to take our foot off the gas because we'd been working really hard at that point.

"I think everybody feels refreshed and ready to go for this batch of games coming up."

Match facts

  • Reading have won their last two league games against Preston - they have never previously won three in a row against them.
  • Preston have only won one of their last 18 away league games at Reading (2-1 in April 2016), drawing five and losing 12 of those.
  • Reading have won one of their last 21 league matches against teams starting the day in top eight of the Championship (W1 D6 L14).
  • Preston are unbeaten in 12 Championship matches (W8 D4), the longest current run in the division.
  • Since José Manuel Gomes' first Championship match in charge of Reading on Boxing Day, only Stoke City (five) have had more goalless draws than the Royals (four).
  • Preston have won their last six away league matches - their best away winning run since March 1951 (eight in a row). That run of wins for Preston in 1951 is one of just five previous occasions a second-tier side has won seven or more consecutive away matches; the last team to achieve this feat were Derby County in December 1992.

Saturday 30th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
View full Championship table

