Nottingham Forest v Swansea City

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has scored 16 goals since his reported £6m move from AFC Bournemouth last summer

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return for the visit of Swansea City after missing five games with an Achilles tendon injury.

Matty Cash is also fit but Sam Byram, Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele are not quite ready to return.

Swansea's top scorer Oli McBurnie has recovered from an illness that kept him out of three games, having been able to play for Scotland last week.

Joe Rodon may play for the first time since January, but Leroy Fer is out.

Match facts