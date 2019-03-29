Championship
Derby15:00Rotherham
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Rotherham United

Derby County manager Frank Lampard
Derby manager Frank Lampard was sent off in the reverse fixture in September, which Rotherham won 1-0
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Derby County loanee Mason Mount (hamstring) could make his first appearance for two months.

Fellow midfielder Craig Bryson (foot) and forwards Tom Lawrence (ankle) and Mason Bennett (groin).

Rotherham defender Joe Mattock and midfielder Tom Lawrence serve the last games of their respective bans.

Winger Ryan Williams returns to the squad after missing the defeat by leaders Norwich City after his partner went into labour.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Rotherham (W11 D1), winning each of the last seven in a row.
  • Rotherham are looking to record a league double over Derby for the first time since the 1965-66 campaign (also in the second tier).
  • This is Derby's fourth consecutive home league game, the first time they've played four in a row at home since February 1993.
  • Only five players have scored more Championship goals in 2019 than Rotherham's Semi Ajayi (seven goals) - the Nigerian has scored with his last six shots on target.
  • No player has hit the woodwork in the Championship more often this season than Derby County's Harry Wilson (6).
  • Rotherham United are looking to win consecutive away Championship games for the first time since March 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38239677482978
2Sheff Utd38228864343074
3Leeds38227963392473
4West Brom381910972482467
5Middlesbrough37151394031958
6Aston Villa381415968541457
7Preston381512115850857
8Derby371511114644256
9Bristol City361510114538755
10Sheff Wed381413114851-355
11Nottm Forest381315105244854
12Hull38149155456-251
13Brentford3713101460501049
14Swansea36138154546-147
15Stoke381017113742-547
16Blackburn381211155260-847
17QPR38128184559-1444
18Birmingham381214125349441
19Wigan38109194157-1639
20Millwall37910184155-1437
21Reading38813174056-1637
22Rotherham38715164061-2136
23Bolton3878232663-3729
24Ipswich38315203062-3224
