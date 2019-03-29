Queens Park Rangers v Bolton Wanderers

Phil Parkinson's Bolton are eight points from safety with eight games left to play

Angel Rangel has returned to training for QPR after almost four months out with a torn thigh tendon.

He could join Geoff Cameron in defence after the versatile USA international returned from a long-term lay-off earlier this month.

Bolton are without Jason Lowe after his season was ended by an ankle injury.

Jack Hobbs is a major doubt with back problem while Luke Murphy has missed training this week after suffering a calf strain.

Match facts