Eric Dier out of England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro

Eric Dier's 39th appearance for England was cut short by injury

England midfielder Eric Dier will miss Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro after being injured in Friday's win over the Czech Republic.

Tottenham's Dier, 25, picked up a muscular injury and will return to the Premier League club for treatment.

He suffered the damage in a 13th-minute tackle by Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek.

After having treatment and trying to continue, Dier was brought off after 26 minutes and replaced by Ross Barkley.

Chelsea midfielder Barkley, 25, could be handed a start in Montenegro by manager Gareth Southgate, who also has the option of giving a full England debut to West Ham's Declan Rice.

Rice, 20, came on as a second-half substitute in the 5-0 win over the Czechs, after switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland last month.

"If Eric is the only injury I don't think we'll call anyone else in. If we have any other concerns we'll have to review that on Saturday," Southgate said.