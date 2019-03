From the section

Keaghan Jacobs (far left) and Scott Pittman (far right) have been key players for Livingston this term

Livingston midfielders Keaghan Jacobs and Scott Pittman have signed contract extensions with the club.

Jacobs, 29, has signed a deal until June 2022, with Pittman agreeing terms until June 2021.

Pittman, 26, has been linked with a move to Aberdeen having impressed as Livingston have exceeded expectations on their Scottish Premiership return.

Gary Holt's side sit eighth, 20 points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Pittman, who joined from junior side Bo'ness United in 2015, has four goals and five assists in 30 league appearances this term.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has featured 24 times, scoring once.