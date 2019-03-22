European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Bulgaria1Montenegro1

Bulgaria v Montenegro

Line-ups

Bulgaria

  • 13Mihaylov
  • 2Popov
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 3Zanev
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 18ChochevBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSlavchevat 68'minutes
  • 8Nedelev
  • 10PopovBooked at 34mins
  • 16IvanovSubstituted forKostovat 51'minutes
  • 9DelevSubstituted forMinchevat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Evtimov
  • 4Hadzhiev
  • 6Slavchev
  • 11Vutov
  • 12Antov
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 17Minchev
  • 19Kostov
  • 20Malinov
  • 21Kirilov
  • 22Dimitrov
  • 23Makendzhiev

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 22SimicBooked at 25mins
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 2Stojkovic
  • 10JankovicSubstituted forBoljevicat 64'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 20Ivanic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 7VesovicSubstituted forJovovicat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 9MugosaSubstituted forKosovicat 89'minutes
  • 11BeqirajBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 3Boljevic
  • 5Kopitovic
  • 8Bakic
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Ljuljanovic
  • 14Djordjevic
  • 15Vujacic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 17Mirkovic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 21Radunovic
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamBulgariaAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Nikolay Mihaylov.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Martin Minchev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Foul by Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria).

Danijel Petkovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Aleksandar Boljevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Nebojsa Kosovic replaces Stefan Mugosa.

Booking

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro).

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vasil Bozhikov with a cross.

Foul by Martin Minchev (Bulgaria).

Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Stanislav Kostov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro).

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro).

Goal!

Goal! Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1. Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bulgaria. Martin Minchev replaces Spas Delev.

Booking

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Bulgaria. Stanislav Kostov draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Spas Delev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Strahil Popov with a cross.

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Vladimir Jovovic replaces Marko Vesovic.

Attempt saved. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro10101101
2Bulgaria10101101
3Czech Rep00000000
4England00000000
5Kosovo00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Serbia00000000
5Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3France00000000
4Iceland00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Turkey00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11003123
4Russia100113-20
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

